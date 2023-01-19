Appeal Court sets aside judgement nullifying APC governorship primary in Akwa Ibom

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday, set aside the judgement which nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Akwa Ibom State.

Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo, on November 14 last year nullified the May 26, 2022 election that produced Akanimo Udofia as the APC governorship candidate in the March 11 election in the state.

The judge gave the ruling in an application filed by a former Senior Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs to the President, Senator Ita Enang.

Dissatisfied by the ruling, the APC approached the appellate court to reverse the verdict.

At Thursday’s proceeding, a three-member of the appeal court set aside the lower court’s verdict having been delivered without jurisdiction.

The panel declared that the lower court erred in law by wrongly assuming jurisdictions on Enang’s application contrary to provisions of sections 97 and 98 of the Sheriffs Act.

