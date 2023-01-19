News
Appeal Court sets aside judgement nullifying APC governorship primary in Akwa Ibom
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday, set aside the judgement which nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Akwa Ibom State.
Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo, on November 14 last year nullified the May 26, 2022 election that produced Akanimo Udofia as the APC governorship candidate in the March 11 election in the state.
The judge gave the ruling in an application filed by a former Senior Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs to the President, Senator Ita Enang.
Dissatisfied by the ruling, the APC approached the appellate court to reverse the verdict.
READ ALSO: Appeal Court nullifies Akpabio’s nomination as APC senatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom
At Thursday’s proceeding, a three-member of the appeal court set aside the lower court’s verdict having been delivered without jurisdiction.
The panel declared that the lower court erred in law by wrongly assuming jurisdictions on Enang’s application contrary to provisions of sections 97 and 98 of the Sheriffs Act.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...