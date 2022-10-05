Appeal Court sets Thursday to hear ASUU’s appeal on order to suspend strike

A lawsuit by the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) lawsuit, in which it is requesting a stay of the National Industrial Court’s judgment ordering it to call off its strike, will be heard by the Court of Appeal on Thursday.

On Wednesday, when the case was called, ASUU‘s attorney, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), informed the judge that he had two applications on file, but he wished to withdraw one. The judge granted his request.

Falana said in court that he had evidence of serving the preferred application on the Federal Government.

However, Mr. James Igwe (SAN), the Federal Government’s attorney, informed the court that it was the withdrawn application to which he had seen and responded.

He claimed he needed time to react to the application, which he stated he intended to oppose, in light of the recent development.

Justice Hamma Barka, the presiding judge, and two other judges subsequently set Thursday to hear ASUU’s application.

Justice Biobele Georgewill, one of the justices, had earlier urged the two attorneys to meet and devise a plan to resolve the ASUU-FG standoff outside of court.

“As senior lawyers, for the sake of the children and our lawyers, have a discussion among yourself, leave the litigants out and agree on a way forward.

“The nation will appreciate you for it,” Justice Georgewill said.

In an interview with newsmen afterwards, Igwe expressed optimism that he and Falana would be able to reach an agreement before the sitting tomorrow.

Falana also told newsmen that following his experience at the National Industrial Court and Industrial Arbitration Panel, his clients also want an amicable resolution to the matter.

The National Industrial Court had ordered ASUU to end the strike on September 21.

In his decision about the interlocutory injunction, the trial judge, Justice Polycarp Hamman, prohibited ASUU from carrying out the industrial action until the outcome of the lawsuit brought by the Federal Government against ASUU.

Angered by the decision, the union went to the appeal court to challenge it.

