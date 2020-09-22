Appeal Court sets up tribunal for Edo gov poll | Ripples Nigeria

The Court of Appeal has set up an election petition tribunal for the Edo State governorship election matters.

The setting up of the panel by the Appeal Court President, Justice Monica Dongban-Menem, was announced in a statement on Tuesday by the tribunal’s secretary, Sunday Martins.

“The general public is hereby put on notice that the Honourable President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria Hon. Justice M. B Dongban Mensem has established the election petition tribunal secretariat and accordingly constituted a panel in respect of the governorship election conducted in Edo State.

“The Honorable Chief Judge of the StateHon. Justice E. A. Edigin has graciously approved the use of High Court Complex (Election Petition Court Hall), Sapele Road, Benin City for the tribunal exercise.

“The secretariat is now open,” the statement read.

The Edo State governorship election conducted last Saturday was won by incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, are yet to congratulate the governor, a development that suggests they may head to the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the poll.

It is possible other political parties that participated in that election may also be heading to the tribunal over one reason or the other.

