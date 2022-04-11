Appeal Court stops Malami, others from executing order on Electoral Act

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday restrained the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister, Abubakar Malami, from executing the lower court’s order on the contentious section of the Electoral Act.

Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the federal High Court, Umuahia, had on March 22 ordered the AGF to delete the Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act which requires political appointees to resign from their positions at least three months before their parties’ primaries or conventions.

Malami immediately foreclosed appeals on the matter by promising to enforce the court’s order.

At Monday’s proceeding, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Rita Pemu, ordered Malami to suspend the execution of the lower court’s judgement.

The panel also granted a request by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be joined as a party to the appeal challenging the judgement of the lower court.

The appellate court ordered parties to refrain from taking steps capable of frustrating pending appeals against the judgement.

The matter was adjourned to May 4 for the hearing of the appeal.

