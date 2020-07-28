Latest Politics

Appeal court throws out Melaye’s suit challenging Smart Adeyemi’s victory

July 28, 2020
Again, Melaye cries out against the police
By Ripples Nigeria

The former Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye’s hope of returning to the Senate on Tuesday hit the rocks, as the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Tuesday threw out his appeal challenging the decision of the election tribunal that upheld Senator Smart Adeyemi’s victory.

Adeyemi had defeated Melaye at the senatorial by-election held on November 16, 2019.

The Justice Ibrahim Saulawa-led three-man bench, while delivering judgment in Melaye’s appeal, upheld the June 10, 2020 judgment of the Kogi State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal that gave victory to Adeyemi.

Read also: Court throws out Melaye’s suit against Gbajabiamila’s controversial bill

The panel, before dismissing the appeal, unanimously resolved all the seven grounds of appeal in the case against Melaye and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The court also awarded the cost of N50,000 against the appellants and in favour of the respondents.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!