Appeal court throws out Melaye’s suit challenging Smart Adeyemi’s victory

The former Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye’s hope of returning to the Senate on Tuesday hit the rocks, as the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Tuesday threw out his appeal challenging the decision of the election tribunal that upheld Senator Smart Adeyemi’s victory.

Adeyemi had defeated Melaye at the senatorial by-election held on November 16, 2019.

The Justice Ibrahim Saulawa-led three-man bench, while delivering judgment in Melaye’s appeal, upheld the June 10, 2020 judgment of the Kogi State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal that gave victory to Adeyemi.

The panel, before dismissing the appeal, unanimously resolved all the seven grounds of appeal in the case against Melaye and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The court also awarded the cost of N50,000 against the appellants and in favour of the respondents.

