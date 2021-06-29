Appeal Court upholds ex-Gombe commissioner’s conviction for money laundering

The Court of Appeal, Gombe, has upheld the conviction of a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in the state, Samuel Bulus Adamu.

The Federal High Court, Gombe, had on July 23 last year sentenced Adamu to 32 years imprisonment for laundering N97.6 million.

Justice N.I. Afolabi, who delivered the verdict, held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted the ex-commissioner on a seven-count charge of money laundering.

He was convicted for awarding contract to a non-existing company, inflation of contract and payment of contractor above his threshold.

READ ALSO: Court dismisses EFCC’s bid to amend charges against ex-NNPC chief in alleged $9.7m money laundering trial

But dissatisfied with the ruling of the lower court, Adamu approached the Court of Appeal, to set aside the judgment.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the appeal court’s ruling on the matter in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

He said: “ However, the Appellate Court resolved the appeal in favour of the EFCC, affirming the judgment of the lower court, including the consequential order on the refund of N31, 640,000.00.”

Join the conversation

Opinions