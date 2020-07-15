Appeal Court upholds sack of Oyo LG chairmen

The expectations of the sacked chairmen of Local Government Areas in Oyo State were dashed on Wednesday as the Court of Appeal declined ordering their reinstatement.

The Ibadan division of the Court of Appeal, in a judgment on Wednesday, refused the prayers of the former local government chiefs that the state government be restrained from dissolving the councils.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, who delivered the judgment, said the local government chairmen failed to show verifiable facts of the plan by the state governor to dissolve the councils.

Tsammani, therefore ruled that the case initiated was based on mere speculations and conjectures.

