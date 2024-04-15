Apple alleges Epic planning to micromanage its business in new lawsuit

The American multinational corporation and technology company, Apple has accused video game and software development company, Epic of attempting to micromanage its business in a new lawsuit.

Apple filed the complaint in response to a motion filed by Epic Games in which the latter asked a California judge to fine Apple for allegedly breaking a 2021 injunction about the company’s App Store policies.

In a recent file seen by Reuters, Apple claimed that Epic is attempting to “micromanage its business operations in a way that would increase the latter’s profitability.”

It, therefore, asked the judge to deny Epic’s request.

In order to avoid costs of up to 30 percent on App Store and in-app sales, Apple was obligated by the original injunction issued by the United States District Judge, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to let developers offer an option for external payment methods.

In January, Apple updated its App Store policies allowing developers to link to outside websites for alternatives to making purchases.

However, the new policies also mandate that developers obtain Apple’s consent before doing so and charge a commission of 12–27 percent for these transactions.

Epic in its response claimed that this renders other payment methods “commercially unusable.

