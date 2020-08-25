Apple, blackcurrant from Australia, unfit for consumption, NAFDAC warns

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against the consumption of organic apple and blackcurrant drinks from Australia.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Moji Adeyeye, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the products were unfit for human consumption and urged the public to report to the nearest NAFDAC office using the NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLL FREE from all networks), pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.

“The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of Hong Kong’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has warned against the consumption of Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice originating from Australia.

“This was due to (an) unacceptable level of patulin (a mycotoxin) which had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice,” she said.

Mrs Adeyeye noted that the consumption of the products are harmful and as such have adverse effects on the liver, spleen and kidney damage as a result of the oatulin content.

She added that the toxic level would affect the immune system and cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbance and vomiting.

She also cautioned importers, distributors, retailers and consumers to desist from circulating the products.

