Apple confirms fixing pair of security bugs used in cyberattacks targeted at Mac users

American multinational corporation and technology company Apple has confirmed that it has fixed a pair of security bugs used in cyberattacks targeted at Mac users.

Apple made the disclosure in a statement after releasing the latest security update for all iPhone, iPad, and most importantly Mac users after the threat of zero-day cyberattacks.

Two vulnerabilities that “may have been actively exploited on Intel-based Mac systems” were identified by Apple in a security bulletin posted on its website. The issues are referred to as “zero-day” vulnerabilities, as Apple was unaware of them when they were exploited.

According to the security warning, the vulnerabilities can be used to deceive susceptible Apple devices into processing maliciously created web content, like an email or website, which can lead to arbitrary code execution and the installation of malware on the target’s device.

Apple claims that improved validation checks solved the issue. A cross-site scripting attack was the second problem. Apple said that by enhancing cookie state management, the issue has been fixed.

