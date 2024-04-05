Apple fires 700 employees after dumping electric car project

American multinational corporation and technology company, Apple, has fired no fewer than 700 of its employees after halting its auto and display projects for other engagements.

The Employment Development Department of California (EDD) released its most recent WARN report, which included information on this most recent development from Apple.

The report also revealed that the majority of those let go were employed by Apple at its Santa Clara headquarters, with 371 of those let go from the facility that was principally responsible for the company’s now-canceled electric car project.

Prior to deciding to focus on developing an electric vehicle, Apple had plans to create a fully driverless automobile without a steering wheel or pedals.

According to a previous report, Apple shelved the internal “Project Titan” after devoting ten years and billions of dollars to it.

This comes after reports revealed that Apple, is currently exploring the development of personal home robots.

Shortly after giving up on developing an electric car, Bloomberg quoted anonymous sources close to the matter and disclosed that Apple developers are now creating personal robots.

The California-based company, which has been looking for new revenue streams outside of its iPhone sales, is developing a robot that would follow people around the house and be helpful.

