Apple, Spotify, remove R-Kelly’s prison album after outcry

American RnB star, R. Kelly, who’s currently serving a 30 year sentence since June 2022, has had his recently released album, I Admit, taken down from Spotify and Apple Music a few hours after release.

R. Kelly was found guilty last year of multiple charges in New York related to sexual misconduct and racketeering. The Grammy-winning singer was later convicted of producing child sexual abuse materials and other sex crimes in a second Chicago trial.

READ ALSO:R Kelly pleads not guilty to s*x abuse charges, denied bail

The album which was released on the 9th of December while the singer serves his 30 year jail time, had several versions of the song “I Admit” where he rapped about his several accusations such as sexual assault in an unapologetic manner.

The album has however now been taken down from Spotify and Apple Music few hours after its release.

According to some sources, “I Admit”, which instantly garnered a wave of reactions on social media, is a bootleg version, meaning it wasn’t released by R. Kelly or his team.

However, some records had been up on SoundCloud as far back as 2018 before being uploaded on streaming giants; Apple Music and Spotify.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now