Apple to launch iPhone models without SIM slots. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Apple to launch iPhone models without SIM slots

Phone manufacturing company, Apple, has announced intent to launch iPhone models without a SIM slot by September 2022.

This comes on the heels of a plan by Apple to roll out eSIMs in the coming year.

The Cupertino-based tech giant noted that iPhone 15 Pro models launching in 2023 might not have a physical SIM card slot.

Industry leaders have, however, speculated the possibility of Apple removing the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than iPhone 15.

Meanwhile, the development will see the chances of the new iPhone models supporting two eSIM cards.

Commenting on the development, experts posited that the new model will further improve water resistance.

Tech Trivia: What technology is used to record cryptocurrency transactions?

A. Digital wallet

B. Mining

C. Blockchain

D. Token

Answer: See end of post

READ ALSO: Agri-fintech startup HelloChoice closes investment from Standard Bank. 1 other thing and a trivia

2. Altaeros partners World Mobile to deploy aerostats in cryptocurrency

First mobile network built on blockchain, World Mobile, has partnered with Altaeros.

The development will see Altaeros and World Mobile deploy aerostats in cryptocurrency transaction and trends.

Altaeros, which is a developer of the world’s first autonomous aerostats, claimed it is looking to connect the unconnected through the new deal.

Staying through to their words, the duo will provide low-altitude aerostats (tethered balloon platforms) with a coverage area of approximately 8 000 square kilometres each, forming part of World Mobile’s Dynamic Network.

Several aerostats will launch in Zanzibar anchoring the network and delivering connectivity near to 100 percent of the island.

Meanwhile, each aerostat will connect hundreds of thousands of subscribers and each subscriber on the network will create a blockchain wallet.

Trivia Answer: Blockchain

Blockchain is the technology that enables the existence of cryptocurrency (among other things). Bitcoin is the name of the best-known cryptocurrency, the one for which blockchain technology was invented.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now