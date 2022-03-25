Apple to sell iPhone as a subscription service

Apple may begin to sell iPhones and iPads as part of a hardware subscription service.

This is according to a report from Bloomberg, speculating that the American phone manufacturer may launch the service next year.

The development is expected to help Apple push its subscription services ambition which it entered several years ago to birth a list of reoccurring subscription services.

Apple has praised its subscription services including Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, and Apple Arcade as major revenue streams of the company.

Read also: Apple to launch iPhone models without SIM slots. 1 other thing and a trivia

Should the development pull through, mobile phone handlers can simply pay to subscribe to use an iPhone for a month.

While the details remain sketchy, this could be the beginning of another venture for the already-sophisticated Apple brand.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now