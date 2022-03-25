Tech
Apple to sell iPhone as a subscription service
Apple may begin to sell iPhones and iPads as part of a hardware subscription service.
This is according to a report from Bloomberg, speculating that the American phone manufacturer may launch the service next year.
The development is expected to help Apple push its subscription services ambition which it entered several years ago to birth a list of reoccurring subscription services.
Apple has praised its subscription services including Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, and Apple Arcade as major revenue streams of the company.
Read also: Apple to launch iPhone models without SIM slots. 1 other thing and a trivia
Should the development pull through, mobile phone handlers can simply pay to subscribe to use an iPhone for a month.
While the details remain sketchy, this could be the beginning of another venture for the already-sophisticated Apple brand.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...