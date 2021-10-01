Politics
Appointing incompetent persons into office is worst form of corruption —Ex-emir Sanusi
Nigeria’s former Central Bank governor, and erstwhile Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Friday blamed the rising incidence of corruption on the appointment of incompetent individuals into positions of authority in the country.
Sanusi spoke while fielding questions from a team of Arise Television journalists.
“I think the highest level of corruption is appointing incompetent people into offices,” Sanusi said without referencing any particular administration in the country.
Among other issues, the deposed royal also expressed deep concerns that the leadership the country may throw up in 2023 would not be capable to see Nigeria through its present challenges.
Sanusi said, “If the names being speculated are the sort of individuals that would emerge in 2023, then I do not see us emerging from our present challenges.”
