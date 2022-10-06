Metro
Apprentice gets life sentence for sexually abusing minor
The Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has sentenced a man, Nwankwo Ifeanyi, to life imprisonment for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.
Ifeanyi was an apprentice of the victim’s father and committed the offence at their house in June 2017.
The convict, who was accused of fondling the victim’s private parts, was subsequently arrested and arraigned.
The charge read in part, “That you, Nwankwo Ifeanyi, about June 20, 2017, at 11, Joy Street, Ojo, did commit sexual assault on a four-year-old girl by putting your fingers into her private parts.”
Two witnesses testified for the prosecution, while the defence also presented two witnesses, including the defendant’s brother, Nwankwo Nnamdi.
Read also: House help bags two life sentences for defiling employer’s daughters
The judge, Justice R. A. Oshodi, said that the victim’s father deals in electronics, while the defendant is his apprentice who lives in the same house with them.
“The defendant sexually assaulted the victim by dipping his finger into her private parts, as the victim constantly complained of pain and reported to her father that the defendant did it more than once.
“She was taken to three hospitals, after which the defendant was arrested and taken to the Ojo Police Station,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...