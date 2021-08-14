‘Approach court to sack Govs Umahi, Ayade for switching to APC,’ Wike tells PDP

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to seek the removal of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, in court for joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who made the call in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, also urged the party to challenge the defection of the governors as well as members of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly in the two states to the APC.

He said the time has come for the judiciary to make a final pronouncement on the defection of governors and lawmakers from one political party to another in order to save the country from becoming a one-party state.

The governor said it was unacceptable for governors and lawmakers at federal and state levels elected on the platform of a particular party to defect to another without a concrete reason.

Umahi switched to the APC in November last year while Ayade joined the ruling party in May.

Wike said: “The time has come for the judiciary to rise to the occasion and make a final pronouncement of this issue of defection. That will go a long way in strengthening our democracy. Because if we do not take action, you will find a situation where you will have a one-party state and that will not be good for our democracy.

“And so, I have encouraged the PDP to file a suit against the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) without any reason provided in the constitution or any other enabling law.

“What PDP is looking for is not just that they want to reclaim the seats, but that a pronouncement must be made by the judiciary on this incessant defection without any reasons at all, in order to enhance and strengthen our democracy.

“Let it be on record that PDP has been able to challenge the defection and let us await the outcome of the court’s decision because the court has a role to play in strengthening our democracy. And part of the role the court must play is to make a final pronouncement on this issue of defection from one party to the other.”

