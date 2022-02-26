Aquaman actor, Jason Momoa, reunites with estranged wife

Hollywood celebrity couple, Jason Momoa and his estranged wife, Lisa Bonet have reportedly reunited barely a month after they announced their divorce.

A close friend to the Aquaman star informed HollywoodLife that the duo had decided to give their marriage a second chance.

This comes barely six week after the couple took to their individual Instagram pages to announce their separation.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion is unwavering to this sacred life and our children,” the now-deleted January 12 post had partly read.

But a close friend on Friday, February 25 said that the duo were “very much back together”, adding that their children – daughter, Lola, 14, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, 13 – were “obviously thrilled” by the decision.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” the source said.

The unnamed source added, “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”

