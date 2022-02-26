Entertainment
Aquaman actor, Jason Momoa, reunites with estranged wife
Hollywood celebrity couple, Jason Momoa and his estranged wife, Lisa Bonet have reportedly reunited barely a month after they announced their divorce.
A close friend to the Aquaman star informed HollywoodLife that the duo had decided to give their marriage a second chance.
This comes barely six week after the couple took to their individual Instagram pages to announce their separation.
“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion is unwavering to this sacred life and our children,” the now-deleted January 12 post had partly read.
Read also: Data reveal Nigerians spent N3bn in cinemas in first half of 2019
But a close friend on Friday, February 25 said that the duo were “very much back together”, adding that their children – daughter, Lola, 14, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, 13 – were “obviously thrilled” by the decision.
“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” the source said.
The unnamed source added, “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...