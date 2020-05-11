Ardova, Linkage Assurance, Global Spectrum top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

At the end of last week, the Nigerian stock market was up by 4.45% even though sell pressure halted its nine-day gaining streak on Friday.

Regarding volume of trade, the market showed signs of significant recovery with larger transactions recorded compared to the week before as the coronavirus lockdown began to ease.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

ARDOVA PLC

Ardova tops our list on the basis of emerging the highest price gainer last week. Opening at N11.55, the stock closed at N15.30, appreciating by 32.47%.

Read also: Okomu Oil, Julius Berger, Ardova top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at –N1.51.

LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

Linkage Assurance features on our list for being the highest price loser last week. It opened at N0.53 and closed at N3, declining by 16.98%.

Linkage Assurance’s EPS is N0.02 while its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 23.18.

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC

Global Spectrum Energy makes our list this week on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently trades at N4.65 per share.

Its EPS stands at N0.50 while its PE ratio is 9.34.

DEAP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT & TRUST PLC

Deap Capital appears on our list this week by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently trades at N0.33 per share. Its EPS is –N0.01.

ELLAH LAKES PLC

Ellah Lakes features on our list this week by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently trades at N4.25.

Join the conversation

Opinions