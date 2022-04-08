Ardova, Meyer lead Nigeria’s stock market rally as shareholders make N47.41bn

Stockholders’ total investment in the Nigerian capital market was up 0.18 percent on Friday as the bourse rebounded from previous losses.

After eight hours of trading on Friday, the shareholders went home with N47.41billion following the rise in equity capitalization from N25.09 trillion to N25.13 trillion.

The All-Share Index was up by 87.95 basis points to close at 46,631.46 compared to 46,543.51 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 154.12 million shares worth N1.75 billion in 4,515 deals on Friday.

This showed a declining interest in the stock market as today’s figure fell short of the 244.04 million shares worth N2.35 billion traded in 4,710 deals the previous day.

Ardova led the gainers’ table with N1.15kobo to rise from N11.65kobo to N12.80kobo per share.

Meyer’s share was up by N0.10kobo to move from N1.03 to N1.13kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share appreciated by 7.81 percent to move from N0.64kobo to N0.69kobo per share.

FCMB gained N0.23kobo to end trading with N3.44kobo from N3.21kobo per share.

RT Briscoe completed the list gaining 7.14 percent to close at N0.60kobo from N0.56kobo per share.

Royal Exchange led the losers’ table, shedding N0.10kobo to drop from N1.05 to N0.95kobo per share.

CWG’s share dropped by N0.10kobo to end trading at N0.98kobo from N1.08 per share.

Caverton’s share fell from N1.36kobo to N1.26kobo per share after losing N0.10kobo during trading.

Chams lost 4.76 percent to end trading with N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Multiverse completed the list after losing 4.35 from its market price to drop from N0.23kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 20.22 million shares valued at N71.93 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 11.95 million shares valued at N273.98 million.

UBA traded 11.68 million shares worth N90.70 million.

Transcorp sold 11.22 million shares worth N11.01 million, while NGX Group traded 10.14 million valued at N243.08 million.

