Business Latest

Ardova Plc in bid to buy Enyo Retail outlets

January 13, 2021
Ardova Plc in bid to buy Enyo Retail outlets
By Ripples Nigeria

Ardova Plc (AP) a downstream player has announced that it is in talks with the shareholders of Enyo Retail and Supply Limited relating to acquire the company before the end of Q1 2021, in a deal that will see the company expand its footprints in the downstream market.

This announcement is however in pursuant to the acceptance in the principle of AP’s offer and acquisition framework by the shareholders of Enyo.

Read also: Okomu Oil, Julius Berger, Ardova top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

This is subject to the successful completion of a due diligence exercise and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals

Enyo is one of the newest players in retail and supply companies in the downstream sector, operating over 90 stations across 15 states of the country

CEO of AP, Mr Olumide Adeosun, explained that immediately following completion, AP will look to retain the Enyo branded stations which will operate side by side with the AP brand whilst leveraging the strengths of AP and its group companies.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */