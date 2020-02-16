Aregbesola & Banire’s brewing feud, pressure on Aminu Babangida to marry, knocks for Olamide’s new EP and all the scoops you don’t want to miss…

AREGBESOLA & BANIRE:

If reports reaching us are anything to go by, then the pair of Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior and Muiz Banire, a former Chairman of the Board of Directors, Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, are both involved in a brewing cold war.

The gist is that both men who are chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), do not see eye to eye over the latter’s perceived disloyalty to Tinubu and, by extension, the party.

Banire’s perceived disloyalty has forced both men to fall out with reports revealing that when he (Banire) lost his mother, Alhaja Sarat Banire in 2019, Tinubu paid him a condolence visit at his GRA Ikeja residence but Aregbesola, who lives a stone’s throw from him, reportedly refused to pay him a visit, or call him on the phone to commiserate with him.

BURNA BOY:

African Giant, Burna Boy stirred a hornets’ nest on social media when he came out to say, without mincing words that he remains the best musician out of Nigeria since Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The Afro-fusion singer who recently lost out in the Best World Music Album category at the recently staged 2020 Grammy Awards to Benin Republic singer, Angelique Kidjo in a series of posts on his official Twitter account called himself the best artiste in Nigeria at the moment.

“Fact, I always knew I was and I am the best. Everyone you think is the best knows I am the best since Fela Kuti,” Burna Boy posted on the social media platform.

The comments by the ‘Ye’ crooner as expected got many infuriated especially after he further claimed that he paved the way by bringing Afrobeat genre to the mainstream where it is currently enjoying western recognition.

AMINU BABANGIDA:

Despite his background and relative success in his sphere of endeavour, Aminu Babangida, one of the sons of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, has not been linked with any woman in recent past.

Close watchers have also revealed that one thing Aminu Babangida is known for, is his hinted resolution to remain unmarried which has got his family members especially his folks worried.

We gather that relatives close and distant, are pilling pressure on Aminu Babangida to pick a wife as he is not getting any younger but feelers say their efforts may not yield any positive result anytime soon, as the banking professional is not considering marriage, at least for now.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s proposed museum, Farida Waziri’s next move, Yemi Alade & Anglique Kidjo’s collaboration, MI’s triple album and all the scoops that got tongues wagging

ANGELINA JOLIE:

Sultry Hollywood actress, Angelina Jolie, 44, is exerting her efforts at getting children informed about what’s going on in the world, and provide the necessary facts for them to form their own opinions about international issues as kids.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the actress has joined forces with Microsoft Education to help launch BBC My World, a global show directed at young audiences that draws on the independent, global reporting of the BBC World Service.

According to the actress, the program aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect them to each other stating further that the global show will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them.

OBI EMELONYE:

Prolific Nollywood producer, Obi Emelonye is set to release yet another movie titled, “The Oratory”, following a lull in the release plan of his highly anticipated biopic, “Badamasi: Portrait of a General.

The movie which will feature Nollywood stalwarts such as Florence Okechukwu, Charles Ukpong Temidayo Akinboro, Lawrence Nwali, Stephen Ogunnote, and Enyinna Nwigwe, among others is a religious movie which tells the story of a Black-American Catholic priest sent from Italy to a posh Parish in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to Emelonye, the movie also features some Italian and American actors like Andrea Ferrara, David Davidson and American musician, actor and filmmaker Rich Lowe, in the lead role.

The movie producer also informed that it will be the first time he will be engaged in a movie collaboration of this scale with an organisation like the Salesians of Don Bosco which has 15,000 Catholic priests and reverend brothers and about 17,000 reverend sisters worldwide.

OLAMIDE:

Head honcho of Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) crew, Olamide Badoo got a dressing down on social media over the quality of his recently released Extended Play (EP) collection titled 999.

The rapper came under intense criticism following the release of his latest EP with many critics frowning at the obvious lack of creativity put in the collection which is not getting much airplay at the moment

Many on social media platform, Twitter, were even left unimpressed that Olamide even pitched the title of his latest EP after that of legendary American rapper, Jay Z, who titled his thirteenth studio album 4:44.

Join the conversation

Opinions