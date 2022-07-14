News
Aregbesola directs Immigration to allow Nigerians with expired passports return home
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has been instructed by Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola to permit Nigerians living abroad to return to their country with expired international passports.
Aregbesola issued the instruction on Wednesday in Lagos in response to a complaint made by a Nigerian-American citizen, Mr. Jamui Kasumu, during his impromptu visit to the Alausa Passport Office.
He claimed that Nigerians living abroad were free to return home with a valid Nigerian passport.
The Minister stated that no Nigerian required a travel document to return home, with the exception of children whose parents were Nigerians but whose identities had not yet been verified in accordance with immigration regulations.
Read also: HURIWA demands Aregbesola, Magashi’s sack over jailbreaks
“I am using this medium to instruct all Nigeria Immigration Officers World-Wide to accord Nigerian travellers with expired Passport use such passports to return safely back home henceforth,” he said.
The Minister also advised Nigerians in diaspora to update their travel document ahead of time to avoid rush during emergency.
A Nigerian-American citizen named Jamui Kasumu earlier complained to the Minister that Delta Airlines and Nigerian Immigration in America had prohibited him from traveling to Nigeria because his passport had expired.
Kasumu claimed he was able to return to Nigeria after obtaining a travel document through a relative in Nigeria.
“I am appealing to you sir that the Immigration should allow Nigerians with expired Passport to come back to their country,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...