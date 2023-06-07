Aregbesola thanks Tinubu, Buhari for political attainments, advocates reform in Osun APC

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Wednesday, thanked President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, for his accomplishments in politics.

The former minister, who spoke at a reception organised in his honour by his loyalists in Osogbo, Osun State, described the two men as his political benefactors.

Tinubu and Aregbesola are political allies before their split during the tenure of Gboyega Oyetola as governor of Osun State.

The misunderstanding between the pair was cited as the major reason the All Progressives Congress (APC) was defeated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last year’s governorship election in the state.

He said: “I need to thank Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; it was through him that I became a commissioner in Lagos State and a two-term governor in Osun.

“I come back to thank you, the people of Osun, and those who made it possible for me to progress in politics.

“I appreciate former President Muhammadu Buhari; after God, it was he that made me the minister; the assignment, which I just concluded.”

The former governor, however, called for the restructuring of APC in Osun State.

He added: “I am here today to seek the restructuring of the party.

“I did not offend anybody; but whoever feels that we offended him or her should forgive us.

“In 2019, after the Supreme Court affirmed the mandate of the former governor, I called for unity in the party.

“I warned that disunity would not produce any good result. But the devil did not allow those handling the party’s affairs at that time to listen.

“We seek forgiveness from those who are smearing our image, though we never offended them.

“We are here for the restructuring of the party and that is why we are begging anybody that feels that we offended him or her to forgive us.”

