News
Aregbesola wants special female forces formed to protect schools from attacks, kidnappers
The minister of the interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has called for the formation of special forces made up of women to protect schools against attacks and kidnappings.
He disclosed that the formation of more female squads was necessary in order to strengthen the fight against insecurity in the country as women are known to be more determined in the realization of set goals.
Aregbesola made this call on Saturday during the launching of the NSCDC Gender Policy Document, in Abuja, organized in partnership with Partners West Africa Nigeria, (PWAN) the United Nations Women (UN Women) and the federal ministry of women affairs, with funding from the governments of Norway and Germany,
According to the Minister, women are scientifically and generally known to be more resilient than men and can go to lengths to ensure that they achieve whatsoever they set their mind on.
As a result, the training and formation of special squads made of females charged with the task of protecting schools from attacks and kidnappings is necessary.
“Women are biologically prepared by nature to be physically strong and suited to military service and by excluding them from military duties, we have lost the natural advantage that nature has given us and other advantages that women can bring to service will also be lost.
“Women are very loyal, far more loyal than men to every cause they are in and they are also more result-oriented as records have shown that women produce more and better result than men in nearly every assignment,” Aregbesola noted.
