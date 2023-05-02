Arewa community kicks against calls for Kanu’s unconditional release

The Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria has kicked against the call for the unconditional release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The leader of the community, Musa Saidu, made the position of the group known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Saidu was reacting to a call on Sunday by the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, urging President Buhari to release Kanu before the end of his tenure.

The Arewa community leader however faulted the call, insisting that it was wrong.

“Where were they when Kanu was leading IPOB militants to kill innocent people in the South East?

“Not only in the South East, so many members of the Arewa community were attacked in Port Harcourt and nobody said anything, we have the figures, we have even the photos of those killed in cold blood.

Read Also:Arewa youths reject demands for INEC chairman’s resignation, urge Atiku, Obi to rethink

“Now they’re clamouring for his release, what guarantee are they giving that the killings will not continue if he is released,” he asked.

According to Saidu, the IPOB leader cannot be released by presidential order because he was facing trial in the law Court.

“Buhari didn’t order the detention of Nnamdi Kanu in the first place, he is being detained by the court where he is facing treason charges.

“So it will be absurd for Buhari to order his release,” he said.

He however advised Ohanaeze to visit the victims of IPOB attacks in the South East who were mainly settlers toward finding solutions to the problem.

”The Ndigbo should go round the entire South East and even South South, visit the victims of IPOB attacks and try to extract forgiveness from them so it can be used to convince the court to release Kanu,” he said, arguing that releasing Kanu would further aggravate the killings in the South East.

“IPOB militants have continued to attack security agents in the South East, and even the police are not spared, what guarantee do we have that his release will not aggravate the killings, ” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now