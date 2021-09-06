Arewa Consultative Forum chieftain, Soba dies in Kaduna

A chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Mohammed Sani Soba, is dead.

Soba died at the Forum head office in Kaduna at the weekend.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, said in a statement on Monday night the deceased was a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.

He said: “Alhaji Soba was serving with ACF on a contract basis. Born in 1949, the late Soba obtained his school-leaving certificate in 1964.

“He proceeded to study and obtain additional qualifications both at home and outside Nigeria in various fields especially administration and legislative studies.

“He later became the Clerk òf the Kaduna State House of Assembly. His sudden death was grieved by all at the secretariat of ACF where he held sway as an administrative head until his sudden death.”

