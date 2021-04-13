Arewa group counsels Ndigbo on how to grab presidency come 2023 | Ripples Nigeria

A northern group, Arewa Progressive Front (APF) on Monday, backed the agitation for an Igbo president in 2023.

The group however adviced that for the ambition to materialise, leaders from the region must unite.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the group’s spokesperson and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ahmed Bawa, said APF would support an Igbo candidate that would put the unity of the country above ethnoreligious sentiments.

Bawa said, “I think the Igbo need to bury their political differences and pursue this project with a common front, else they may as well perish the thought of making an Igbo man President in 2023.

“If the Igbo must make any cogent push for Nigeria’s presidency, then, they must be ready to project their best and most acceptable leaders”, he said.

