Arewa Group implores northern politicians to cede 2023 presidency to south | Ripples Nigeria

The Arewa Mandate Initiative (AMI) has implored Northern politicians nursing presidential ambition to cede the opportunity to the South in the interest of the party and national unity.

This was contained in a joint statement signed on Friday, March 26, by the AMI Coordinators, Malam Muhammad Mubarak, and Alhaji Aminu Muhammed.

According to the group, the consensus was reached after months of consultations with youth groups and major stakeholders in the party spread across all the three geo-political zones of North West, North Central, and the North East.

“While AMI recognises the right of all Nigerians to seek any elective office of their choice, it would however urge Northern politicians to let go off their presidential ambition as part of their own sacrifice for the unity and stability of Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

The group said it had beamed its searchlight on some individuals that might be acceptable to hoist the party’s flag during the 2023 presidential election.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, may have commenced overtures to gaining the support of the northern elites and electorates as the 2023 presidential elections draw near.

In continuation of opportunities to align with the North, Tinubu was announced as the chair of the 11th edition of the Annual Arewa House lecture in Kaduna.

This was made known in a statement issued by Tinubu’s Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Thursday, March 25, in Lagos.

The Arewa House Lecture Series is organised every year in honour of one of the most distinguished founders of modern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the late Sardauna of Sokoto.

The occasion provides a forum for prominent elder statesmen and other distinguished Nigerians, especially from that region to address issues of national importance.

