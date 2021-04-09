Arewa groups renew calls for restructuring as panacea to nation's challenges | Ripples Nigeria

The Northern People’s Summit instituted by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has re-echoed the calls for restructuring as a “vital necessity” for the survival of the nation as one united entity.

This call was contained in a communique signed by the Chairman Communique Drafting Committee, Professor Doknan Sheni, who called on northern elites and political leaders to improve their levels of sensitivity to inclusiveness and management of the North’s pluralism.

The two-day summit discussed security, restructuring, economics, political, and survival of the Nigerian state as they affect the north of the country.

“North will be stronger if it addresses its internal weaknesses, particularly around ethno-religious matters as it relates to its challenges with the rest of Nigeria,” the summit agreed in the communique.

“Perception and practice of creating minorities and majorities among Northerners should have no place in the North, nor is discrimination on basis of place, faith or ethnic group of any Northerner.”

“The North draws the attention of the country to the inherent fragility of Nigerian State. For Nigeria to survive, all parts of the country must equally commit to supporting its continuation as one entity, without equivocation or subterfuge. The North extends an invitation to groups that are genuinely interested in discussing the future of the country.

“The North believes that every interest can be accommodated in one united, just, and equitable nation, but the North cannot be the sole custodian of this endeavour. The North warns against the continuation of demonization, attacks, and killings of Northerners in the Southern parts of the country.

“It demands that federal and state governments must take firmer steps to protect members of Northern communities who live in the South.

“This includes the arrest and prosecution of persons who are involved in these dangerous activities. The North urges Northern communities to continue to exercise restraint and be good hosts.”

