Arewa scribe backs Buhari, says Boko Haram members are not true Muslims

The Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Mr Anthony Sani, on Thursday said most Boko Haram insurgents are Muslims and from the Northeast.

Sani, who was reacting the debates over President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim that 90 percent of Boko Haram’s victims are Muslims, also declared that no true Muslim could desecrate Islam by killing human beings for God, adding that the insurgents could not be said to be targeting Christians in their terror attacks.

The ACF scribe, who further noted that the insurgents’ resort to religion was for strategic reasons meant to attract the gullible as cannon fodder, said: “The sect do not target only Christians but also Muslims who they believe are not willing to adhere to their version of Islam, even though we all know Boko Haram is not pursuing any jihad but in search of mundane things like political power.

“Their resort to religion is for strategic reasons meant to attract the gullible as canon fodders. That was why President (Barack) Obama once made a clear distinction between Islam and Islamic terrorism, which desecrates Islam.

“No true Muslim can desecrate Islam by killing people for God, who does not need anybody to kill for Him. I want to believe Boko Haram is a common enemy to all Nigerians.”

