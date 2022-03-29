Arewa youth demands resignation of Ortom as PDP’s zoning committee chairman

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has demanded an immediate resignation of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State as the chairman the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning committee.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by the National President, Yerima Shettima, he said Ortom was guilty of compromise and bias for allegedly accepting the sum of N200m meant for Benue State from Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State who is vying for the presidency in 2023.

Ortom was also accused of clearly putting the North at a disadvantage as regards zoning in the PDP due to his action.

Shettima warned that the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, should withdraw his hidden plan to support Ortom’s actions and relieve him of the zoning task.

He said: “Benue State has faced security challenges over the years without Wike showing concern. But such a gift coming at a time when the issue of zoning has been left to Ortom and others to decide makes it very delicate and totally unacceptable.

“For the records, we have canvassed that both the APC and the PDP either zone the presidency to the North or throw it open. Given the person of Ortom who has always kicked against anything North and does not see himself as one from the region, aside from his vast attacks on the Hausa Fulanis of the North makes him totally unfit for the zoning committee chairman of the PDP.

“That the North has only spent two and half years out of the 16 years PDP was in power lays the moral justification for the PDP to zone its presidency to the north or at best open the race. To now have Governor Ortom fraternising with Wike in such manner leaves much to be desired of the PDP and its chieftains”, he added.

The Arewa youths said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) must ensure that any of its candidates bidding for the presidency must have the love of the northerners at heart.

