Arewa youths berate Minister, Lai, for allegedly lying to Nigerians about security situation

The Arewa Youth Vanguard has advised the Federal Government to engage the services of security experts if it must sustain and eventually win the ongoing war against banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country.

The advice was given by Arewa Youth Vanguard which also berated the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed for not telling Nigerians the truth about the security situation of the country especially the ongoing fight against insecurity in the Northern part.

The group declared that the claim by the

Minister of information was not only far from reality, but also a mockery on the Nigerian populace which deserves much more than what it was being fed with.

The group therefore called on the Minister and heads of security apparatus in the country to bring experts to a dialogue table and chart a new cause in fighting security challenges.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed had in a recent joint press conference with security chiefs hinted that the worst security challenges in the country were over.

Mohammed however also said that although there might still be pockets of attacks nationwide, the situation could never be worse and noted that while the most populous black nation might not be there yet, the military and other security agencies, nevertheless, had succeeded substantially in containing insecurity.

The minister was also quoted saying that: “As far as the daunting security challenges we face are concerned, we can tell you that the worst is over. Never again will terrorists and bandits and their cohorts hold sway in our country”.

﻿By Yemi Kanji

