Arewa Youths challenge Buhari to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to amendments within the Electoral Bill for the betterment of the country’s democracy.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday issued by the National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, who revealed the inadequacies within Nigeria’s electoral system, hence the need for the bill to become law.

He further charged Buhari to be courageous in order for his name to be remembered after his tenure, by signing the bill into law.

The statement read: “The fact of the matter is that our electoral system is not doing good at all. We must make sacrifices to make it improve. If we have to improve on it, then we have to change the pattern.

“I don’t know the reason why the president is thinking twice about this issue of electoral Act and I don’t know his fears.

“But, one thing I’m sure of is that, if he can take the bold step and be courageous enough, he would be remembered for good. I do not think it would be good for him not to do the bidding of Nigerians.

“From all indications, Nigerians want the electoral Act to be signed into law. I don’t know if it’s because of direct primaries or there are other reasons. For me, I will advise him to do it, so that his name will be remembered for taking advantage of what this opportunity has provided.”

