Arewa youths react to formation of Operation Amotekun

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) on Saturday commended the southwest governors for coming up with the region’s security network, “Operation Amotekun,” saying it would go a long way in promoting community policing in the zone.

A chieftain of the forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, in a statement issued in Abuja, expressed support for the establishment of the security outfit.

Shettima also distanced the forum from a Northern group which had earlier condemned the initiative.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the insinuations on social media that the AYCF was against the inauguration of the security agency in the zone.

He said the formation of Operation Amotekun is commendable and it would complement the efforts of the Federal Government to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

He said: “I am an advocate of community policing. If I now come out to condemn the inauguration of ‘Amotekun’ in the South-West, that will be counter-productive.

“So, I commend the initiative and I will encourage citizens to cooperate with the system to ensure effective operations, which certainly will bring about a secured society.”

He urged the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) to come up with a similar programme that is constitutionally-recognized to protect the North.

