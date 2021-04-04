Arewa youths slam Nnamdi Kanu, call him evil agent | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Arewa youths slam Nnamdi Kanu, call him evil agent
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has launched a scathing attack on the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, calling him an evil agent who is being sponsored to destabilize Nigeria.
The Arewa youth group also attacked those calling for the Republic of Biafra as well as Oduduwa Republic, saying they are evil agents bent on undermining the unity of the country due to their selfish aims.
In a statement issued by the National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, the group described Kanu as the “most devilish man Nigeria has ever seen and an evil agent pushing to destabilize Nigeria.”
The statement reads:
“The agitation for Biafra and Oduduwa Republic can permanently be sealed off when there is the spirit of justice to all and commitment on the part of the government to ensure that everybody is brought on board to resolve issues amicably.
“Though some are not genuine in their agitations, some are doing it for their selfish interest, while some are being sponsored.
“But those who are genuinely agitating, the government must give them a listening ear to resolve this issue amicably.
“I do not think any of them want to walk out of the country, apart from the evil one that is the so-called IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. We should not be surprised if he behaves funny.
READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu renews call for referendum, says it’s people’s right
“We know that certain forces are working with him to destabilize the country; he is an agent of destabilization. I will not want to encourage anyone to give him a listening ear.
“But the rest, to an extent, are genuine and the government should listen to them, ask why they are agitating. There is probably certain perceived injustice on their side, so they chose to agitate to draw the government’s attention.
“And to those who are just being evil-minded like an IPOB leader and those calling for Oduduwa Republic, the government should do the needful and ensure that they are brought back to the country to face the music.
“I don’t want to imagine that we will get to a situation where there will be bloodshed in this country as advocated by that evil Nnamdi Kanu, but certainly, it will not sound well for the country. I do not think they also want to go that far but that somebody is making noise does not mean that is what will happen.
“It is a worry because some of them go out of their way to instigate violence, and we don’t like it. In recent times, a lot of things have happened in the agitation for Oduduwa Republic that some of us do not find funny.
“Somebody assumes to himself and starts dealing with people, even going as far as to maim and kill people from Northern extraction, all in the name of agitation.
“Some of us were watching not because we are cowards but we chose the peace part so that men of honour and those committed to project Nigeria, the government can intervene in the matter.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...