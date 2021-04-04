Arewa youths slam Nnamdi Kanu, call him evil agent | Ripples Nigeria

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has launched a scathing attack on the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, calling him an evil agent who is being sponsored to destabilize Nigeria.

The Arewa youth group also attacked those calling for the Republic of Biafra as well as Oduduwa Republic, saying they are evil agents bent on undermining the unity of the country due to their selfish aims.

In a statement issued by the National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, the group described Kanu as the “most devilish man Nigeria has ever seen and an evil agent pushing to destabilize Nigeria.”

The statement reads:

“The agitation for Biafra and Oduduwa Republic can permanently be sealed off when there is the spirit of justice to all and commitment on the part of the government to ensure that everybody is brought on board to resolve issues amicably.

“Though some are not genuine in their agitations, some are doing it for their selfish interest, while some are being sponsored.

“But those who are genuinely agitating, the government must give them a listening ear to resolve this issue amicably.

“I do not think any of them want to walk out of the country, apart from the evil one that is the so-called IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. We should not be surprised if he behaves funny.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu renews call for referendum, says it’s people’s right

“We know that certain forces are working with him to destabilize the country; he is an agent of destabilization. I will not want to encourage anyone to give him a listening ear.

“But the rest, to an extent, are genuine and the government should listen to them, ask why they are agitating. There is probably certain perceived injustice on their side, so they chose to agitate to draw the government’s attention.

“And to those who are just being evil-minded like an IPOB leader and those calling for Oduduwa Republic, the government should do the needful and ensure that they are brought back to the country to face the music.

“I don’t want to imagine that we will get to a situation where there will be bloodshed in this country as advocated by that evil Nnamdi Kanu, but certainly, it will not sound well for the country. I do not think they also want to go that far but that somebody is making noise does not mean that is what will happen.

“It is a worry because some of them go out of their way to instigate violence, and we don’t like it. In recent times, a lot of things have happened in the agitation for Oduduwa Republic that some of us do not find funny.

“Somebody assumes to himself and starts dealing with people, even going as far as to maim and kill people from Northern extraction, all in the name of agitation.

“Some of us were watching not because we are cowards but we chose the peace part so that men of honour and those committed to project Nigeria, the government can intervene in the matter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions