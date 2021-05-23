Arewa youths support Malami over Asaba declaration | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Arewa youths support Malami over Asaba declaration
A Northern group, the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), has thrown its weight behind Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, over his recent comments on the Asaba declaration where southern governors proposed a total ban on open grazing of cattle in the region.
Malami had, on May 19, faulted the ban on open grazing of cattles, arguing that such “legislations were in conflict with the constitution of the country which guaranteed freedom of movement of individuals.”
He also likened the ban on herders to asking dealers of vehicle spare parts from certain parts of the country not to conduct their businesses in the northern parts of Nigeria.
The AGF’s comments had drawn a lot of condemnation from Nigerians who felt he was stoking the embers of discord in the country but the AYA are in support of the AGF.
The group which described the declaration as myopic and unpatriotic in a statement signed by the Speaker of Assembly, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, said Nigeria, as a sovereign state “governed by a defined, enacted constitution which states that every citizen has the right to live and go about his legal business in any part of the country,” the southern governors did not take the interests of other ethnic groups into consideration.
“The business of cattle rearing is enjoyed not only by the cattle rearers but the whole of humanity,” the statement reads.
“Some of these benefits include a source of income to individuals and the nation at large, creation of jobs, boosting of the agricultural sector as well as a source of nutrition.
“Banning open grazing is automatically putting a stop to all these benefits and termination of many people’s source of livelihoods.
READ ALSO: [OPINION] Does Malami Know The Meaning of ‘AGF’?
“Thus, we are highly disappointed and frown at the Southern Governor’s decision to ban open grazing.
“It is unfortunate and sad for such utterances to be coming from elder statesmen and the chief security officers of various states.
“We call on the Federal Government to swing to a continuous action, act and protect the lives and properties of the genuine cattle rearers going about their legal business moving from one community to another in search of suitable feed for their livestock in Southern part of the country.
“We also call on the Northern Governor’s Forum, Northern Elites, traditional rulers and youth organizations to checkmate the activities of Southerners residing in Northern Nigeria as many of them are involved in so many illegal businesses.
“These activities happen to be the propelling force of insecurity in Northern Nigeria today that has resulted in the backwardness of Northern Nigeria, loss of properties worth billions of dollars, loss of precious and promising lives.
“If the southern governors will continue with the Asaba declarations, then we will be compelled to redefine the activities of Southerners residing in the North.”
By Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Akanbi, Bello emerge winners at National table tennis Championships
Rilwan Akanbi of Atinuke Table Tennis Club emerged as men’s singles champion at the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF)...
Awaziem signs permanent deal with Boavista after completing loan stay
Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem has now signed a permanent deal with Portuguese club, Boavista after completing a loan stint....
Suarez stars as Atletico Madrid emerge 2020-21 La Liga champions
Luis Suarez has helped Atletico Madrid beat Real Valladolid in the final round of the La Liga season as they...
Lewandowski breaks 49-year goalscoring record in final minute of season
Bayern forward, Robert Lewandowski has broken a 49-year Bundesliga goalscoring record after scoring for his team on Saturday. The Poland...
Oshoala to lead Falcons against USA, Portugal, Jamaica in summer tour
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala will be leading the Nigeria squad to a summer series tour where they will face...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Taking up from last week, we recorded more product launch and equity raiser. Enough good news, right? Come along. Kobocourses...
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...