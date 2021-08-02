Politics
Arewa Youths threaten to shut down Nigeria over embattled DCP Kyari
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, (AYCF) has vowed to shut down Nigeria if anything should happen to embattled Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) DCP Abba Kyari, following his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over fraud and money laundering allegations, as well as the subsequent suspension by the Police Service Commission (PSC).
The AYCF, in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Yerima Shettima and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Monday, declared that “nothing must happen to decorated officer, Abba Kyari,in the wake of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” or they will crumble the country.
The group described Kyari’s current travails as “the attempted intimidation of a police officer right inside his independent fatherland.”
It also rejected the “purported plans to arrest DCP Kyari,” describing the move by the FBI as “totally unacceptable, a slap on the sensibility of our compatriots and a ridicule on one of our finest crack detectives.”
Read also: Arewa youths join calls for Buhari to resign
“The AYCF hereby warns the FBI and all those trying to rubbish the good works of DCP Abba Kyari that we will resist such attempts with everything within our powers.
“We are keeping taps on the happenings in the matter as there is no justification for singling out one of Nigeria’s most effective and efficient police officers for castigation.
“We are calling all Nigerians who are truly patriotic to stand behind a man who has made an unrivalled mark on the sands of time by diligently serving his fatherland.
“We also call on relevant stakeholders in the country, especially civil society organizations, to rally round this officer who risked his life in multiple operations across Nigeria, a fact proved many times through BBC news coverage of such operations.
“While we are conscious of our sovereignty as a nation, we demand justice for a man with unrivalled records of detective capabilities in the recent history of Nigeria”, the group said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....