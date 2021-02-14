Arewa youths urge Yahaya Bello to vie for presidency in 2023

The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) on Saturday urged the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to vie for the presidency in 2023.

The AYF, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mohammed Onogwu, made the call during a courtesy visit to Bello at the Government House in Lokoja.

The Forum President, Gambo Gunjungu, said the youths are tired of “recycled leaders.”

According to him, the time has come for the youths to take over the country’s leadership.

Gunjungu said: “After a thorough research and evidence of the numerous antecedents of Bello, the AYF decided to call on him to run for president in 2023.”

He stressed that the governor had made remarkable achievements in the areas of security, infrastructure, youth, and women inclusion in governance, as well as his firmness against the “politicization” of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

READ ALSO: APC to triple membership ahead of 2023 election – Gov Bello

He added: “Like many other young Nigerians wanting to change the narratives of political bandwagon and recycled politicians, we are looking up to him as the hope of the Nigerian youths.

“We are discussing with our patrons and we already have the network it would take to propagate their message all over the nation.”

In his response, Bello urged Nigerians to continue supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said the President was doing his best to proffer solutions to various challenges confronting the country.

On the calls for him to vie for presidency in 2023, the governor said the discussions and events ahead of the 2023 elections are in the hands of God.

“The recent call on Nigerians, particularly the youth, to revalidate and register as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was an affirmation of the president’s good intentions,” Bello stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions