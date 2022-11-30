Connect with us

Argentina beat Poland to set up World Cup round of 16 meeting with Australia

2 hours ago

Lionel Messi missed a penalty but Argentina successfully defeated Poland 2-0 in their final game of the group stage of the World Cup on Wednesday night.

The victory sends the Argentines to the round of 16 of the tournament holding in Qatar, thanks to goals by Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Álvarez.

Both teams needed a win to scale through, but despite defeat for Poland, they still squeezed through as they finished second on the group.

Mexico played a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia, but it was not enough to snatch the second spot from Poland.

The North Americans are missing out of the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Argentina, winners of the group, will now face Australia, who finished as runners-up in group D, in the last-16 encounter while Poland will take on France.

