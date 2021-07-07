Argentina to battle Brazil in Copa America final

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar got what he wanted as Brazil will now face Argentina in the final of the ongoing Copa America.

The Brazilian star, who helped his country into the final of the competition on Tuesday, had wished Argentina would beat Colombia in the other semifinal meeting.

According to him, he has many friends in the team and would want to face them in the final. “I want Argentina, I am cheering them on,” he said.

Read Also: Neymar wants to face Argentina next, as Brazil reach Copa America final

Argentina successfully advanced into the final after defeating Colombia 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at full time in the semifinal clash early Wednesday.

Barca star, Lionel Messi assisted Lautaro Martinez to put Argentina ahead before Luis Diaz levelled to send the game to penalties.

Argentina keeper, Emiliano Martinez then saved three penalties, denying Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona, to help Argentina zoom into the final.

Argentina, who won the last of their 14 Copa America titles in 1993, face defending champions Brazil at the Maracana on Saturday.

Six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi is looking to win his first senior trophy with Argentina.

Join the conversation

Opinions