Argentine judge steps down in Maradona death trial amid scandal over documentary series

A high-profile judge at the center of the trial over Diego Maradona’s death has stepped down, following a scandal that has rocked the Argentine judiciary and cast doubt over the future of the case.

Julieta Makintach, nicknamed the “judge of god,” announced her recusal on Tuesday after revelations that she had been involved in shooting a sensational miniseries about the controversial proceedings — a move that could violate several ethics rules.

Maradona, the legendary football icon, died in November 2020 at the age of 60 while recovering from brain surgery. The seven-member medical team that treated him stands accused of gross negligence for the conditions of his home care.

Police raids and a one-week suspension of the trial had already marred the case, but on Tuesday, fresh accusations emerged against Makintach, who is 47. She was accused of compromising her impartiality, engaging in influence peddling, and even bribery tied to the documentary miniseries “Divine Justice.”

A trailer for the series, played in court, depicted Makintach striding through the courthouse in high heels, narrating the somber details of Maradona’s death. According to its script, the series would follow her as she “reconstructs the death of Maradona and certain painful milestones of his life related to abandonment.”

The footage reportedly included unauthorized recordings from within the courtroom, in breach of legal protocols.

The courtroom scene on Tuesday was chaotic and emotional, marked by shouting, insults, and tears. Prosecutor Patricio Ferrari lashed out at Makintach, accusing her of acting “like an actress and not a judge.”

As the trailer played, defense lawyer Rodolfo Baque leapt from his chair and yelled “trash!” at the judge, while Gianinna Maradona, Diego’s daughter, tried to soothe him. She and Maradona’s former partner, Veronica Ojeda, were soon seen sobbing in court.

Makintach, visibly distressed, bowed her head and bit her lip before finally announcing she would step down. “I have no choice,” she said, confirming her decision to recuse herself from the panel of three judges overseeing the trial.

The departure of Makintach is a blow to Argentina’s legal system and has thrown the trial, closely followed by football fans around the world, into disarray.

Maradona died of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema. His medical team faces serious charges that could bring prison terms of eight to 25 years if convicted of homicide with potential intent.

Central to the case are the decisions to allow Maradona to recuperate from surgery at home and the conditions in which he was cared for. Gianinna Maradona has accused her father’s caretakers of prioritizing money over his well-being, claiming he was kept in “a dark, ugly and lonely” place.

The trial’s future now hangs in the balance. A court ruling is expected on Thursday to determine whether the trial will proceed or if it will be declared invalid and start over.

Mario Baudry, lawyer for Ojeda, said the scandal had tainted the entire case. “Everyone now feels that this is compromised,” he said. “It’s healthiest to start over from scratch.”

