Argument over football turns bloody, two students stabbed in Bauchi

Two students of Government Secondary School in Games Village, Bauchi State, are currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained during a bloody clash in the area.

The students who were supporters of rival European soccer clubs were arguing about which club was superior in the school premises on Thursday when the matter degenerated and one of them brought out a knife and stabbed the two students.

One of the students was stabbed on the chest and the other on his tight.

An eyewitness, who saw the students when they were brought to the hospital, said: “I was about to enter the Federal Low Cost Primary Healthcare Center for a short get-well visit to a patient and I encountered the situation.

“The two boys were brought in drenched in blood for emergency treatment from the Games Village Junior Secondary School.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Today (Thursday) at about 16.45hrs, the Police Patrol team of the Command patrolling along Games Village cited a group of students of Government Secondary School, Games Village fighting among themselves.

“On inquiry, it was discovered that one Usman Suleiman Jahun aka Jan Gashi, 18 years old, SS3 student, they arrested him because he conspired with two others who are now at large to stab their colleagues with dangerous weapons.”

