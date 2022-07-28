Metro
Argument over football turns bloody, two students stabbed in Bauchi
Two students of Government Secondary School in Games Village, Bauchi State, are currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained during a bloody clash in the area.
The students who were supporters of rival European soccer clubs were arguing about which club was superior in the school premises on Thursday when the matter degenerated and one of them brought out a knife and stabbed the two students.
One of the students was stabbed on the chest and the other on his tight.
An eyewitness, who saw the students when they were brought to the hospital, said: “I was about to enter the Federal Low Cost Primary Healthcare Center for a short get-well visit to a patient and I encountered the situation.
READ ALSO: Bauchi Police confirms kidnap of pregnant woman
“The two boys were brought in drenched in blood for emergency treatment from the Games Village Junior Secondary School.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident.
He said: “Today (Thursday) at about 16.45hrs, the Police Patrol team of the Command patrolling along Games Village cited a group of students of Government Secondary School, Games Village fighting among themselves.
“On inquiry, it was discovered that one Usman Suleiman Jahun aka Jan Gashi, 18 years old, SS3 student, they arrested him because he conspired with two others who are now at large to stab their colleagues with dangerous weapons.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...