Aribo completes move to Southampton, signs four-year contract

Super Eagles star, Joe Aribo has completed a permanent transfer to Premier League club Southampton from Scottish side Rangers.

Aribo’s move, which culminated with the signing of a four-year contract, was announced by Southampton on Saturday.

The Nigeria international, 25, joins for a fee reported to be about £6m, rising to £10m with add-ons.

“It’s an amazing club with a lot of history here,” Aribo said.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy. It’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage.

“It’s an amazing feeling, a dream come true. This is where I’ve wanted to be since I was a child growing up playing, so to say that I’m here now is really exciting.”

Aribo spent three seasons at Rangers after moving from Charlton in 2019.

He helped Rangers win the Scottish Premiership in 2021 and scoring in last season’s Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

