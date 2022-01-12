Arik Air dismisses Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu’s claim on plane crash-land

Arik Air on Wednesday dismissed a claim that one of its planes crash-landed after developing technical problem mid-air.

A Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, claimed on Instagram earlier on Wednesday that an aircraft conveying her and other passengers crash-landed in a remote area of Asaba, Delta State.

She wrote: “My flight, Arik Air from Lagos to Asaba just crash-landed in a remote area. We were 10 minutes to Asaba but the gear failed and the pilot had to reverse to Lagos. I’m on a 20 minutes bus ride to the terminal now, not a word of apology from the crew.”

But in a statement on its official Instagram page, the airline said the dash 8 Q-400 aircraft landed safely at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Actress Uche Elendu in plane crash scare

The statement read: “One of our dash 8 Q-400 aircraft operating the Lagos-Asaba flight this evening made an air return to base due to a technical issue.

“The aircraft landed safely, and the Pilot in Command, in compliance with safety procedures, decided to disembark the passengers on the airside of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja. The aircraft was later taxied to the Arik Air hanger for maintenance action.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now