Connect with us

News

Arik Air dismisses Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu’s claim on plane crash-land

Published

50 mins ago

on

Nigerian govt stops planned dismissal of 300 Arik Air staff

Arik Air on Wednesday dismissed a claim that one of its planes crash-landed after developing technical problem mid-air.

A Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, claimed on Instagram earlier on Wednesday that an aircraft conveying her and other passengers crash-landed in a remote area of Asaba, Delta State.

She wrote: “My flight, Arik Air from Lagos to Asaba just crash-landed in a remote area. We were 10 minutes to Asaba but the gear failed and the pilot had to reverse to Lagos. I’m on a 20 minutes bus ride to the terminal now, not a word of apology from the crew.”

But in a statement on its official Instagram page, the airline said the dash 8 Q-400 aircraft landed safely at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Actress Uche Elendu in plane crash scare

The statement read: “One of our dash 8 Q-400 aircraft operating the Lagos-Asaba flight this evening made an air return to base due to a technical issue.

“The aircraft landed safely, and the Pilot in Command, in compliance with safety procedures, decided to disembark the passengers on the airside of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja. The aircraft was later taxied to the Arik Air hanger for maintenance action.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × two =

Investigations

Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations4 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...