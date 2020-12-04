Arik Air sacks 300 workers

Arik Air has sacked over 300 workers following the Covid-19 pandemic that practically shut down the aviation industry in Nigeria for many months.

The affected workers were relieved of their jobs on Friday, December 4, in a statement released by the airline, citing the effect of the pandemic which limited its ability to complete the needed maintenance needed to return its planes to operations and reduced revenue amid rising costs.

Arik Air sacked the 300 workers in a statement signed by Arik Air’s Public Relations Manager, Adebanji Ola, who said the 300 employees became redundant due to the current level of operations.

Ola added that the company has contacted the leadership of the impacted unions to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected workers.

“The leadership of the impacted unions has been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff,” the statement said.

“It is important to note that over 50 percent of Arik Air’s workforce, of over 1,600 staff, have been on furlough in the past six months on a base allowance.

“Decisions to let go of staff is naturally a difficult decision. Arik Air wishes the impacted staff well in their future endeavors.”

The sacking of the 300 Arik Air workers comes a month after another airline, Azman Air, sacked six of its pilots in November, saying the action was due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry.

