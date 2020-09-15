Latest Metro

Arik resumes flight activities after shutdown by aviation workers

September 15, 2020
Arik Air engine fail leaves passengers stranded
Ripples Nigeria

Following shut down of its flight services by some aviation unions on Monday, the management of Arik Air has announced that business activities have resumed.

The aviation company’s Public Relations and Communications Manager, Adebanji Ola, in a statement on Tuesday said it had resumed daily operations, while tendering apology for the interruption.

Some aviation unions which included the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) had shut down Arik Air’s operation on Monday to demand for payment of outstanding salaries since April, signing of conditions of service, remittance of pension, tax, and statutory deductions to the appropriate authorities, and to resolve other anti-labour issues.

