Arin, Princess evicted from BBNaija

Two housemates, Arinola Olowoporoku aka Arin and Francis Princess, were on Sunday evicted from this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija.

Three housemates were evicted from the house last Sunday.

As usual, the live eviction show was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Six housemates – Arin, Emanuel, Nini, Princess, Saskay, and Tega were nominated for eviction during the week.

Arin, who addressed other housemates after her eviction, said she would now focus on her fashion brand and participate in more art shows.

She said: “I know I am very outspoken but could not change it even if I tried.”

