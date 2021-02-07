Latest
Armed bandits kill 19 in Kaduna
Suspected bandits on Saturday killed 19 persons in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.
The state’s Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said some of the injured persons had been moved to a neighbouring state for medical attention while others were transported to the Orthopaedic hospital in Kaduna.
He said: “The citizens were killed by bandits at Kutemeshi village in Birnin Gwari and Kujeni village in Kajuru, where several others were left with bullet wounds. Some shops were also looted with valuable items carted away.
“So far, the corpses of 14 victims have been recovered from Kutemeshi.
“The Kaduna State government will provide updates on any emerging developments.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill three in Kaduna
“In Kujeni village of Kajuru LGA, the attackers burnt several houses, stores with foodstuff, warehouses loaded with building materials and a church.”
The commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who had been monitoring the security situation at the locations, had expressed sadness over the attacks.
“The governor condoled relatives that lost their loved ones, offered prayers for the repose of their souls and speedy recovery for the injured. He directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently provide relief materials to the affected communities.
“The government and security agencies are following up on a reported attack around Kikwari village of Kajuru LGA and will also provide an update as soon as feedback is received,” Aruwan added.
- Nigerian govt budgets $1.9bn for rail project to Niger - February 8, 2021
- 506 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 139,748. Deaths, recoveries updated - February 7, 2021
- Unknown assailants kill ex-NBA chairman in Imo - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Nigerian govt budgets $1.9bn for rail project to Niger
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Sunday the Federal Government has budgeted $1.9billion for the Kano-Maradi (Niger Republic) rail project.
The minister, who disclosed this when he featured in a Channels TV programme, Politics Today, said the project would commence on Tuesday.
“The project is going to cost us $1.9bn and we will source it from mostly Europe,” he said.
When asked how long it will take the country to repay the loan, Amaechi explained that it is not within the jurisdiction of his ministry to make public the repayment plan.
“That is the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance. When we would pay; what are the terms of agreement for the loan and all that would be the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance,” the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain added.
READ ALSO: Why Nigeria is investing in railway, seaports — Amaechi
“So, that question can be directed to the Minister for Finance. For us in Transportation, our job is to work with the Ministry of Finance to procure the loan and commence construction and we think we would commence construction on Tuesday.”
The minister said the project would open up the country to more investment, arguing that it is for the best interest of Nigeria for the Kano-Maradi railway to be constructed.
“The interest is national; the interest is about Nigeria. The Maradi terminal is just 20 kilometres away from Nigeria; just 20 kilometres. So, there is no huge investment like Nigerians are thinking,” Amaechi concluded.
- Nigerian govt budgets $1.9bn for rail project to Niger - February 8, 2021
- 506 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 139,748. Deaths, recoveries updated - February 7, 2021
- Unknown assailants kill ex-NBA chairman in Imo - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
506 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 139,748. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 506 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,667 as of Sunday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 139,748.
However, Nigeria has recorded 113,525 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.
READ ALSO: 1,624 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 137,654. Deaths, recoveries updatedy
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Ondo (90), Kwara (89), Rivers (53), Borno (45), Gombe (32), FCT (28), Imo (26), Ogun (25), Lagos (22), and Kaduna (14).
Others are – Kano (14), Edo (13), Osun (11), Cross River (10), Yobe (9), Ekiti (7), Kebbi (6), Nasarawa (6), Oyo (5), and Jigawa (1).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 139,748.
“Discharged: 113,525 AND Deaths: 1,667.”
- Nigerian govt budgets $1.9bn for rail project to Niger - February 8, 2021
- 506 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 139,748. Deaths, recoveries updated - February 7, 2021
- Unknown assailants kill ex-NBA chairman in Imo - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Unknown assailants kill ex-NBA chairman in Imo
Unknown assailants have killed a former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Owerri, Imo State, Ndieonyemah Nwankwo.
Nwankwo lifeless body was found with a machete cuts on his neck inside his office in the Imo State capital on Saturday.
The spokesman of the Imo State police command, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said the command received a report on the gruesome murder of the lawyer and quickly deployed police operatives to the scene.
He added that the lifeless body of the NBA official was found in a pool of his own blood inside the office.
READ ALSO: Edo NBA protests kidnap of members, bars lawyers from kidnap, robbery cases
The spokesman said: ”Taking a further look around the office, a machete with blood stains suspected to be have been used in inflicting the cuts on him was found on the floor.
“We also discovered that his car and other yet to be identified items were taken away.”
Ikeokwu added that the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, has ordered an investigation into the killing of the lawyer.
- Nigerian govt budgets $1.9bn for rail project to Niger - February 8, 2021
- 506 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 139,748. Deaths, recoveries updated - February 7, 2021
- Unknown assailants kill ex-NBA chairman in Imo - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Trending
- Latest17 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, February 7, 2021
- Business16 hours ago
LONG READ… CBN CRYPTOCURRENCY BAN: What is the noise about?
- Politics16 hours ago
Plateau lawmaker, Yusuf Gagdi, predicts APC‘ll rule Nigeria for 100 years
- Latest14 hours ago
NDLEA storms Edo forest, seizes cannabis worth N1.4bn
- Politics10 hours ago
QuickRead: Buhari’s double-barrel ‘attack’. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter
- Business17 hours ago
BUSINESS ROUNDUP: FG suspends Emirates flights from Nigeria; CBN bans cryptocurrencies; See other stories that made our pick
- Latest12 hours ago
CELEBRITY GIST: Erelu Dosumu, Davido aim for new frontiers…More inside
- Latest15 hours ago
Anambra govt shuts Nnewi spare parts market