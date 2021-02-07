Armed bandits kill 19 in Kaduna

Suspected bandits on Saturday killed 19 persons in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said some of the injured persons had been moved to a neighbouring state for medical attention while others were transported to the Orthopaedic hospital in Kaduna.

He said: “The citizens were killed by bandits at Kutemeshi village in Birnin Gwari and Kujeni village in Kajuru, where several others were left with bullet wounds. Some shops were also looted with valuable items carted away.

“So far, the corpses of 14 victims have been recovered from Kutemeshi.

“The Kaduna State government will provide updates on any emerging developments.

“In Kujeni village of Kajuru LGA, the attackers burnt several houses, stores with foodstuff, warehouses loaded with building materials and a church.”

The commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who had been monitoring the security situation at the locations, had expressed sadness over the attacks.

“The governor condoled relatives that lost their loved ones, offered prayers for the repose of their souls and speedy recovery for the injured. He directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently provide relief materials to the affected communities.

“The government and security agencies are following up on a reported attack around Kikwari village of Kajuru LGA and will also provide an update as soon as feedback is received,” Aruwan added.