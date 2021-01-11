Armed militia men gun down six park rangers in DR Congo

Tragedy struck at the famous Virunga National Park in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, when six park rangers were gunned down by armed militia men.

The attack which occurred on Sunday morning has been blamed on militia group known as Mai-Mai, one of many militant groups that operate in the region.

In a statement issued yesterday, park officials said preliminary investigations suggested that the rangers “were taken by surprise and had no opportunity to defend themselves” during the deadly attack.

READ ALSO: Militants kill 18 victims in restive Kivu region of DR Congo

The statement further added that another ranger who was seriously injured during the attack was receiving treatment and expected to make a full recovery.

Further reports revealed that the rangers were ambushed while on foot patrol inside the park, which is home to endangered mountain gorillas, which also often come under attack by poachers.

Join the conversation

Opinions